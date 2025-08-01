Peterborough library 'yarn bombed' in bid to hide graffiti blight

Woodston Library in Peterborough has come up with a creative solution to the graffiti problems that have blighted the building.

The library, which is still at risk of closure by Peterborough City Council, has been covered in knitted love hearts in a bid to hide graffiti which has scarred the building for over a year.

Local residents of the library’s weekly Knit and Natter group have now taken action to support the Friends of Woodston Library, the campaign group set up to save the library, to try and overcome the ‘neglect’ in the only way they know how.

Megan Studholme-Dooley, a local resident and member of the Friends of Woodston Library, who runs the community Knit and Natter Group at Woodston Library, said: “We can no longer sit back and see the library being devalued and neglected and do nothing. So we’ve taken our own action to express the love we all have for our library and the vital role it plays in people’s lives – for many it is a lifeline.

“We wanted to do our bit to ensure the library is more welcoming for everyone, whether people are taking out books, using the computers, getting help and support or taking part in community events.

"We hope our efforts will show the council the continuing support for our library is high and at the same time we hope we can put a smile on everyone’s faces and maybe just make their day a little brighter.”

Jennie Storey, Chair of the Friends of the Woodston Library said: “The hearts are amazing and a real expression of how much our library is cherished. We know many people have reported the graffiti for well over a year now but despite strenuous efforts and numerous requests our library remains overlooked.

“Our community deserves better. We will continue to campaign to ensure our neglected library is probably maintained. It may still be on the council’s community assets list for closure and its future in a state of limbo, but we are breathing new life back into our library and will not be deterred.

"We’ve had some success in making it more accessible through extra self-service hours and staging community events, raising awareness and trying to overcome the negative impact of graffiti and the almost daily fly tipping.”

Campaigners said when they set up the Knit and Natter group last November they had no idea how special it would become. Over 15 people attend each week to share their knowledge, develop new skills and build friendships in a safe and friendly environment.

The Knit and Natter takes place every Saturday 11am to 1pm. It is a free all age event, with seasoned knitters and total beginners and some supplies are provided.