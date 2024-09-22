Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New arrival heralds ‘exciting’ time for business

​A leading law firm in Peterborough has bolstered its senior team with a new appointment.

Solicitors Buckles, based in Bourges Boulevard, has just announced the appointment of new Partner Victoria Robinson who joins from Peterborough-based Greenwoods.

Victoria is a commercial specialist with particular focus on the charity and education sectors.

Victoria Robinson of Buckles in Peterborough

She joins Buckles to lead on the development of the corporate and commercial team’s commercial practice areas.

Victoria said: “Given the increasing success Buckles has reported over recent years, it is a great time to be joining such a dynamic firm, with such a clear growth strategy.

“My specialisms will prove invaluable as we seek to expand those aspects of the Buckles offering.

Alastair Gunn, head of the corporate and commercial team, said: “It is fantastic that as a business we can attract talented legal professionals of Victoria’s calibre, with her experience and in-depth knowledge of the needs of commercial businesses and the challenges and legal issues that they face.

“It has been a busy period for Buckles and for the Corporate & Commercial team.

"Increasing workloads across all locations have meant that we have been able to invest in the growth of team – having recently recruited three more junior lawyers and now Victoria.

“Victoria’s arrival is very exciting for the firm and the team.

"She has the requisite skills and the experience to be able to drive forward the commercial practice areas of the team.”