Buckles, which is headquartered in Bourges Boulevard, has reported its highest ever turnover of £13.4 million for the financial year ending in March.

The figure is a 86 per cent increase on the £7.2 million turnover it achieved in 2017 when the company set itself a longer-term goal of becoming a mid-term law firm with a target revenue of £12 million.

Now the company, which employs 200 people across five offices, has unveiled a new ambition of reaching a turnover of £30 million over the next six years and is poised to announce the recruitment of a number of new partners to help drive its growth.

Duncan Jackson, chief executive of Buckles, which is headquartered in Peterborough with offices in Stamford, Cambridge and London.

Duncan Jackson, chief executive of the 205 year-old law firm said: “In 2017, the firm set a longer-term strategic objective to become the mid-tier law firm of choice for individual and business clients, achieving a target revenue of £12M.

“We can report the plan is delivering ahead of schedule.

“And whilst we have some way to go to achieve the recognition our business deserves for its technical excellence, market leading customer care and a client base built around long-term maintained relationships, progress is good.

He added: “This year we will be announcing a raft of partner-level lateral hires.

"These will not only help us build on the excellent reputation we have developed in corporate and commercial law but expand the Buckles offering into new sectors and new locations.

“We constantly develop and evolve our strategic plan to reflect changes in the market.

"To achieve our new growth objectives we continue to explore new opportunities, some of which will see the development of non-legal services to support businesses in different ways.

“In 2014 we launched our international service, offering other law firms and professional advisers access to niche, cross-border expertise.

"The scheme continues to flourish, with almost 500 members helping deliver over £1 million of European legal work in the past financial year.”

Outlining the new growth target for Buckles, Mr Jackson said: “Although an ambitious figure, we believe we have the right strategy, the right people and a growing presence to attract the clients that will deliver our planned revenue target, ahead of schedule again.”

“We recognise our people are a key strength in our growth. Buckles’ ability to attract new clients relies on the quality of work our teams deliver to build a reputation second to none.

"It was tough in the pandemic, but everyone stepped up and that made me immensely proud.

“We are under no illusion that the next steps in our growth will be tough.