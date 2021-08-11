Peterborough landlord celebrates 1,000 lettings milestone

Devon with her son Steven together with Cross Keys Homes’ Voids and Lettings Adviser, Louise Richardson.

Over this time, the housing association’s Property Lettings team has worked diligently to identify the right homes to offer as direct lets to deliver against their new and improved standards, to ensure as quick a turnaround as possible of empty properties.

In a special ceremony to mark the achievement, resident Devon Mandley, who was the 1,000 resident to be re-housed, had a bouquet of flowers presented to her by Cross Keys Homes’ Voids and Lettings Adviser, Louise Richardson.

Miss Mandley, who upsized from a one-bed flat to a two-bed house in Eastifeld, said: “I cannot thank Cross Keys Homes enough for the support they have given me to help me find a home more suited to my needs. I absolutely love living here and both my four year old son and I now have a bedroom each, which has made the world of difference to us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following CKH’s departure from Peterborough’s affordable housing allocation system, they now let 25 per cent of vacant homes themselves to residents who are predominantly on their transfer list. The remaining 75 per cent of available homes within Peterborough continue to be allocated by Peterborough City Council.

CKH Director of Housing Needs, Stuart Fort, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for us during what has been a challenging and unpredictable time. We’ve managed to continue to let our homes even during the various lockdowns to ensure we help those who are in need of an affordable home. We are delighted to have been able to help so many of our existing residents transfer thanks to our new more efficient and responsive lettings process.”

Of the 1,000 people who CKH have helped to re-house, over 200 of them have been transfer requests from existing residents living in homes that no longer suit their needs.