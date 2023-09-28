News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Ladies Luncheon Club Golden Anniversary Celebration

With over 300 meetings, making friendships, eating lovely food and listening to an array of great speakers, the Lunch Club has reached its fifty year milestone.
By Anne SmithContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Fifty three members and guests enjoyed a celebratory meal at the Thorpe Wood Holiday Inn followed by Barbara Collins who created beautiful 'Golden Moments' flower arrangements with the colour gold running through them which were then won by audience members in a lucky dip.

Paula Goakes is our only member with unbroken tenure and she cut the cake with committee members looking on. Paula said on the very first meeting Cyril Fletcher was the speaker and his first words were 'Pin back your lug holes'! There have been many famous speakers including David Jacobs from Juke Box Jury and author and presenter Giles Brandreth along with many others, local and from further away, who have entertained and shared experiences with members and guests.