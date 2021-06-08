Peterborough labels maker creates jobs as it invests to help firms bounce back

The production process at AA Labels.

Labels maker AA Labels, in Wainman Road, Orton Longueville, is recruiting extra staff for its production team to create an overnight service for customers as it seeks to meet a demand for more flexibility as companies emerge from lockdown.

It has extended its eight-hour production day to a 12-hour operation with the introduction of split shifts.

The company says its new express print service, which guarantees the production and dispatch of printed labels within 24 hours of artwork approval, is the most affordable on the market .

It is also operating what it says is the industry’s first click and collect service.

And it has just invested in a major website update to provide customers with allocated collection dates and times that are generated from its database.

Sohail Sethi, managing director of AA Labels, said: “The new express service has been developed in response to growing customer demand and we are already receiving up to 10 orders per week.

“The majority of businesses are looking for additional flexibility at this time and to reduce costs, so these new services are about providing a helping hand and more affordable choices.

“The introduction of these new services has added two roles in our production team, taking the total headcount on the Peterborough site to 35 and we are always looking for additional team members to keep pace with the sustained growth in orders.”

“The development of our click and collect service is aimed at customers that want to save time by collecting their orders in person. We continue to expand our operation and make on-going improvements to support the changing needs of our customers.”

“They want printing options based around affordability, flexibility and speed, and it is essential that we work with our customers to develop solutions that meet those needs.”

AA Labels has just spent about £150,000 on a label convertor machine for the production of label sheets and will be its fourth machine from the Omega 3 convertor range, installed in the past 3 years.