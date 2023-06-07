Peterborough kids qualify for free counselling funded by Children in Need

A relationship support charity has announced it will be offering free counselling services to children across our region.

Relate Cambridgeshire – a registered charity which believes every child deserves a happy childhood – will be providing the free sessions to kids in Peterborough, Stamford and the whole of Cambridgeshire.

The charity’s mission is to champion the importance of strong and healthy relationships for all as the basis of a thriving society.

Relate Cambridgeshire believe 75% of children and young people who experience a mental health issue aren’t getting the support they need (image: adobe)

It is the second year the service, funded via a grant from BBC Children in Need, has been made available. The charity secured a three-year grant from the BBC’s nationally renowned fundraising scheme last year to help support the children and young people of Cambridgeshire.

While Relate Cambridgeshire is “thrilled” to receive the funding from the BBC, it notes that the grant is limited. This means that the free counselling services that are currently available will only be possible while funds last.

Relate Cambridgeshire’s CEO Claire Godward said the vital scheme is needed now more than ever as she believes “more and more kids are suffering from poor mental health.”

“75% of children and young people who experience a mental health issue aren’t getting the support they need,” she said.

Ms Godward explained that a proactive approach can often be invaluable in tackling this distressing situation:

“At Relate Cambridgeshire, we believe that serious mental health issues in children can be prevented with early help - and we can offer that help’’.

All of Relate Cambridgeshire counsellors are trained to a nationally recognised standard. They offer Zoom counselling for everyone and face-to-face sessions for under 13’s.

Every counsellor receives regular individual and group supervision, and is required to undertake continuous professional development.

Ms Godward continued:‘’With this free counselling we help children and young people to express their feelings, have more confidence , improve their ability to cope with change, and, importantly, to be happier’’.