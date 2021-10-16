Peterborough Karate school raise thousands to tackle cancer in charity relay fundraiser

The Hicks Karate team were pumped to fundraise for Cancer Research.

The team at Hicks Karate School started fund-raising after a suggestion by a committee member and snowballed with more than 20 members offering to help having had family members and friends affected by the cruel disease.

From sponsored silences to spar-a-thons, the team have given ‘all they’ve got’ into a three-month-long series of fundraising events. At first the team hoped they would raise £500 but they raised £428 at the first event and their total stands at over £1,500.

The group took part in the Relay for Life, a 24 hour country-wide community relay race to raise money for Cancer Research. The 20-strong team were one of many teams to walk the route at Ferry Meadows on October 10.

Close friends Casey Stone and Lucy Hicks took part in a sponsored silence during their classes.

Samantha Hicks, who runs the school alongside her husband, Andrew said they were both really proud of their students.

Andrew, is a Sensai, the highest rank teacher in Karate.

Samantha said: “The relay event went really well. It was a very emotional day and hearing the statistics and the survivors stories made all the fundraising everyone has done mean so much more. We were so pleased to be able to have a team provide a demo and offer martial arts demonstrations. We had team members complete laps in turns throughout the day from our smallest little ninjas up to our adult instructors. Our students were on hand to get involved in lots of activities.

“It was a very good atmosphere that we were proud to be a part of. We are also very proud of our students that have fundraised so far and donations are still coming in. Highlights were definitely showcasing our demo with members from all classes showing how much fun and good for you martial arts is and our Kata students showcasing their award winning displays. Our students also loved getting involved with the Zumba sessions too - just celebrating fitness and energy. Some students were creative with their laps kicking their way round and doing weighted squats.

Following in each other's footsteps, Darren Sindall and Jason Brudenell ran over 40 miles between them for charity.

“We used the laps to reflect on the amazing survivors that were there, which we celebrated. Martial Arts is a lot about respect and general well being. It was good to be able to showcase our students doing that as well as inspiring them to dig deep and give back to the wider community and we’ve been overwhelmed with their individual efforts which gave us a great team total.

Darren Sindall, from Hampton, who trains in their adult classes, completed a whopping 23 mile run around Rutland Water in August which inspired fellow instructor, Jason Brudenell, to pick up his trainers. He followed in his footsteps and finished another 23 miles to raise over £600 together.

Close friends and junior black belts Lucy Hicks and Casey Stone took part in a 24 hour sponsored silence through their classes.

Lucy (14), who attends Arthur Mellows Village College has been helping to fundraise to complete her Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Six-year-old James Thurling completed a 60 lap bike ride for the team fundraiser.

She said: “It’s really important to me to raise money for cancer research. There has been a lot of younger people who have suffered from cancer in the media lately, which has raised awareness that it can happen to anyone.

“It has affected my family and friends and luckily because of the work that goes in by Cancer Research and because of more fundraising, more and more people are surviving and beating it.

“I’ve watched our team fundraising total grow and it’s a brilliant feeling and I hope we can push it further.”

The team came together through the wind and sunshine to complete the course as they cheered each other on throughout the afternoon. The group named ‘Hicks Karate’ were the second highest fundraising team from Peterborough as they raised a huge £1,679. The combined target of all teams in Peterborough is £28,000 and currently stands at £20,000.

The group still have two challenges left to do, including a Halloween bake sale where they aim to increase their donations even more.