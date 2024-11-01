Peterborough job seekers invited to special City Council careers fair

By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:48 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 13:52 BST
The fair will take place on Wednesday, November 6

Job seekers are invited to a special event next month which will showcase the wide range of career opportunities available at Peterborough City Council.

A Careers Fair is being held at the council’s offices at Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays on Wednesday 6 November from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Visitors can find out about many different roles at the authority, including jobs in education, psychology, public health, finance, supporting families, HR, town planning, legal services, social care, growth and regeneration and childminding.

The jobs fair will take place at Sandmartin House in Fletton Quaysplaceholder image
The jobs fair will take place at Sandmartin House in Fletton Quays

There's also the opportunity to check out roles with the council’s partners Vivacity, Aragon Direct Services and Milestone Infrastructure.

Councillor Dennis Jones, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the Careers Fair and would advise anyone coming along to bring their CV with them. Visitors can have informal chats with managers, register their interest in a role or even get hired on the spot!

“The council offers many benefits for employees including flexible and agile working with hours that can fit around you, training, development and support to achieve qualifications, generous annual leave allowance and pension scheme, as well as an employee benefits scheme.” Register your interest in attending by visiting https://forms.office.com/e/4XsUV2k4yj

