The fair will take place on Wednesday, November 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Job seekers are invited to a special event next month which will showcase the wide range of career opportunities available at Peterborough City Council.

A Careers Fair is being held at the council’s offices at Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays on Wednesday 6 November from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can find out about many different roles at the authority, including jobs in education, psychology, public health, finance, supporting families, HR, town planning, legal services, social care, growth and regeneration and childminding.

The jobs fair will take place at Sandmartin House in Fletton Quays

There's also the opportunity to check out roles with the council’s partners Vivacity, Aragon Direct Services and Milestone Infrastructure.

Councillor Dennis Jones, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the Careers Fair and would advise anyone coming along to bring their CV with them. Visitors can have informal chats with managers, register their interest in a role or even get hired on the spot!

“The council offers many benefits for employees including flexible and agile working with hours that can fit around you, training, development and support to achieve qualifications, generous annual leave allowance and pension scheme, as well as an employee benefits scheme.” Register your interest in attending by visiting https://forms.office.com/e/4XsUV2k4yj