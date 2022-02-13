Peterborough ice hockey team install life-saving equipment after fundraising match

The Peterborough Phoenix team raised almost £5,000 in their derby.

A cause close to the team, the Peterborough Phoenix ice hockey team held a charity match to install a defibrillator at the Planet Ice stadium which they regularly use. The close-knit team were ‘shocked’ there wasn’t a defibrillator at the stadium following a changing room conversation where a player opened up to the team about having the same genetic condition as Christian Eriksen; who suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euro’s in 2020.

The ‘defib derby’ took place in December where the Peterborough Phoenix took on the Peterborough Predators, the free-to-enter game raised thousands towards the defibrillator. The match ended in a draw of 2-2 with a tense winning shoot out, but the real win for both teams is the new defibrillator.

It was a ‘proud moment’ for the entire Phoenix team when the defibrillator was installed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defibrillator has been installed at Planet Ice, Bretton.

Phoenix player Richard Bellington (42) said:”I can’t believe how amazing our supporters were, how much the hockey community came together. We had an amazing night, having never played to such a big crowd, there was such a buzz in the rink. And knowing that it was for such a goof cause, it’s an amazing feeling that we’ve done something that could one day help to save someones life.”

Player, Aimee Nev has been recently diagnosed with a heart condition so the new defibrillator adds a sense of relief.

“I play for the Peterborough Phantoms Womens Ice Hockey Team and as someone with a heart condition, I am so grateful that Peterborough Phoenix and the Ice Hockey community took on this initiative and raised enough money to install this life saving device. This allows me to be able to continue playing a sport I love with a bit more peace of mind. My sincere thanks to everyone involved. “ Coming together as a community, businesses and charities: Gemma’s Hearts, Brotherhood Foundation and Sovereign Installations helped to source and install the life-saving equipment.