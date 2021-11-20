Peterborough hydrotherapy pool given ‘one last’ boost from John Lewis after store closure

John Lewis staff Christine Hutchins and Sam Ring present a cheque to Karen and Rob Oldale for the Friends of St George's Hydrotherapy Pool with volunteers Andrew King, Sue Jolly and Steven Luker. EMN-211111-135221009

St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool based in Dogsthorpe Road has been given £1,500 from John Lewis Partnership in their last act of charity following the stores’ closure in the city. Christine Hutchins from the John Lewis Partnership was ‘thrilled’ to be able to make one last donation after supporting the service for the last ten years. She said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to support St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool, which provides such an important service for Peterborough and the surrounding communities.”

“Our Partners organised a charity sale to raise money and then decided which causes they would like to support. They were nominated by one of our Partners, Sam Ring, who completed her Golden Jubilee Trust volunteering secondment there in 2012, and continues to help them to this day.”

“The Partnership sees local community support as a very important part of their Ethics and Sustainability programme, and these donations along with the Give A Little Love campaign go some way in helping support those who need it most.”

Sam Ring from the John Lewis Partnership who worked in Peterborough added: “St George’s hydrotherapy pool has always been close to my heart and I have been fortunate enough to have been able to help and support them over the past 10 years.

“The closure of John Lewis gave the Partners the last opportunity to do something for our local charities. St George’s has always been well supported by John Lewis and the Partners were delighted to have been able to choose the pool for their last act of kindness in the community.”

St George’s Friends and Service Users’ Lead, Karen Oldale ‘hugely appreciated’ the donation which will be used to buy new equipment.

She said:“This kind and generous donation is hugely appreciated. I know many of St George’s users were very sad when Peterborough’s John Lewis closed. We are so grateful that the Partners chose a small local community group like ours to support.