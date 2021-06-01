Peterborough housing association Accent is among top employers

Paul Dolan, chief executive of Accent Housing Association.

A housing association has been named as one of the best employers in the country.

Accent, in Stuart House, St John’s Street, has been ranked in seven categories including Housing’s Top 25 Best Associations to Work For (ninth place), the Top 100 Best Large Companies to Work For (100th place) and the Top Companies to Work For (46th).

It means the agency is close to achieving ‘3 Star Accreditation’ from Best Companies by 2024.

The association provides homes and services to more than 5,000 households across Peterborough, South Cambridgeshire, Fenland and Huntingdonshire.

Chief Executive Paul Dolan said: “Our Best Companies journey so far has been nothing short of fantastic. We achieved 1 Star Accreditation in October 2019 in our first Best Companies survey, a phenomenal result that we followed up with 2 Stars in our second survey earlier this year.

“This is an amazing achievement because this is about the culture of the organisation, but most importantly it’s about our people, and it reflects the dedication across all teams to improve the way we work to deliver the best possible outcomes. I am so proud of what we have achieved but there’s more to come.”