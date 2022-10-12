Sharon Watson, Peterborough, who was alerted to a gas leak in her home by a thoughtful Amazon delivery driver.

A householder in Peterborough has thanked an Amazon delivery driver for alerting her to a potentially dangerous gas leak at her home.

Sharon Watson says she became aware of the leak after picking up a delivery note left by the driver who had written the warning ‘smelt gas’ on the paper work.

Driver Gary Welshman had rung the bell and knocked on the door multiple times before leaving the ‘missed parcel’ note in her letterbox, detailing he had smelt gas that seemed to be coming from inside the house.

IT consultant Sharon, who had been working from home and had not been able to answer the door, said: “I had a parcel delivery, I couldn’t get to the door, so the driver left it in my bin/meter cupboard.

"He also left a delivery card with the note saying he smelt gas.

“I phoned National Grid who were out within 45 minutes.

"They checked in my house and identified that the on/off lever on the gas inlet was leaking.

“He fixed it there and then.

"From what I understand, my house wouldn’t have blown up but in certain circumstances it could have been reasonably serious.“I don’t go in the cupboard very often now…especially now with smart meters.”

Sharon took to social media to praise Gary, saying: “Thank you Amazon delivery person…you did something amazing today!! I did have a gas leak (and didn’t know).

“It has now been fixed….I cannot thank you enough!! I have phoned and asked that you get my thank you directly…I hope you do….”

Afterwards, Mr Welshman said: “I just did what I thought was the right thing to do and I hope that someone else would do the same.

"It feels good knowing that my actions may have prevented a life-threatening situation.”

Andrej Budkevic, Senior Delivery Station Manager, said: “I would like to thank Gary for his thoughtful actions.

"He was brilliant. The team here at the Amazon delivery station in Peterborough are extremely touched by this story, which showcased an inspiring level of customer care.

"We have high standards for the delivery service providers we work with and how they serve customers but Gary went a step further, which may well have saved a customer’s life.”