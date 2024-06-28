Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Generous contribution comes after housing giant learns of an employee whose family has been affected by the condition

One of Peterborough’s largest housebuilding companies has made a donation to a local charity which helps children with Spina Bifida.

Persimmon East Midlands made the generous contribution to Shine, a Peterborough-based charity which offers counselling, physiotherapy,advocacy and educational and employment support to people who need help managing their condition.

The company said it learnt about the charity’s invaluable work from one its employees, Alex Newton, whose two-year-old granddaughter Isla Newton-Soames was born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

Left image: Cheque presentation with Fenland District Councillor Haq Nawaz, with Kelly Tedd of Shine, Isla's grandmother Alex Newton, and Persimmon sales director Amy Rowlands. Right image: Isla Newton-Soames. Additional image - Isla Newton-Soames - credit Family

“Isla is having physio every week thanks to Shine, and we hope that she will one day be able to walk,” Alex explained.

“At the moment, she is in a wheelchair as one leg is badly affected.”

Spina Bifida – which comes from the Latin for ‘split spine’ – occurs when a baby's spine and spinal cord does not develop properly in the womb, creating a gap.

Around 700 babies are born with the condition each year in the UK.

Alex described Isla as “a wonderful child,” Alex heaped praise on the work Shine does.

“We are grateful that Shine has been there to support her and our family right from the start when she was diagnosed before birth.”

Kelly Tedd, who is a regional fundraiser for Shine, outlined just how vital the charity’s efforts are:

“We support 12,500 people across the country ranging from those diagnosed in pregnancy to end of life support,” she explained.

“Thank you to Persimmon for this very generous donation.”

The company – which employs more than 5,000 people and supports around 86,000 jobs in the construction sector – presented a cheque for £2,000 at its Hartley Grange development in Whittlesey, where sales advisor Alex is based.

Amy Rowlands, sales director for Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said the company was “passionate about supporting charities and making a positive difference within our community.”

“When Alex shared Isla’s story we knew we wanted to help this very worthy cause,” she said.