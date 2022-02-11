Peterborough housebuilder is recruiting for apprentices

The head office of B&DWC.

A leading housebuilder in Peterborough is seeking to recruit three apprentices.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, which has offices in Cygnet Park, Hampton, is looking for trainees to specialise in bricklaying or carpentry and joinery.

The successful applicants will work across its developments in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News of the vacancies comes during the 15th annual National Apprenticeship Week, which celebrates the benefits of apprenticeships for individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Daniel Evans, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “The construction industry is continuing to grow and this is an exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to join a market-leading company.

“As the country’s leading housebuilder we are absolutely committed to developing raw talent and I believe that we have a duty to provide these kinds of apprenticeship opportunities.”

The apprentices, who start in September, will learn skills from experienced tradespeople for four days a week. They will also spend two weeks a term at college.

All programmes are well structured and tailored to individual needs.

Apprentices will receive encouragement, support and guidance to help them develop, giving the skills and qualifications for a successful career.