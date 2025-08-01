Peterborough house to become six-bed HMO after planning approval

A residential home in Peterborough will become a house in multiple occupation (HMO) after plans were approved by the city council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-detached property at 16 Garton End Road can now lawfully be changed into a six-bedroom HMO with a loft conversion.

The applicant, named as ‘Cross’, was granted a certificate of lawful use by Peterborough City Council on July 23 meaning that a full planning application was not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One existing roof light on the property will be removed and another will be enlarged as part of the loft conversion.

The property will become a HMO after the council gave plans the green light

Three bedrooms will be located on the ground floor while two will be on the first floor and one in the loft room, all equipped with en-suites.

The decision document from council planners stated: “Having considered the submitted information, it is considered that the proposed development would not exceed the relevant limitations.”

It added: “As such, the proposed development does not require planning permission and is therefore lawful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An HMO is a property rented out to at least three people who are not from the same household, but share facilities such as a bathroom or kitchen.

It is essentially a house or flat share, often with students or young professionals.