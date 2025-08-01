Peterborough house to become six-bed HMO after planning approval
The semi-detached property at 16 Garton End Road can now lawfully be changed into a six-bedroom HMO with a loft conversion.
The applicant, named as ‘Cross’, was granted a certificate of lawful use by Peterborough City Council on July 23 meaning that a full planning application was not required.
One existing roof light on the property will be removed and another will be enlarged as part of the loft conversion.
Three bedrooms will be located on the ground floor while two will be on the first floor and one in the loft room, all equipped with en-suites.
The decision document from council planners stated: “Having considered the submitted information, it is considered that the proposed development would not exceed the relevant limitations.”
It added: “As such, the proposed development does not require planning permission and is therefore lawful.”
An HMO is a property rented out to at least three people who are not from the same household, but share facilities such as a bathroom or kitchen.
It is essentially a house or flat share, often with students or young professionals.