Peterborough hospital staff getting their running shoes ready for the London Marathon

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital are getting their running shoes ready ahead of taking on the London Marathaton.

Helen fulfills a lifelong ambition to run the London Marathon

From completing a beginners’ running course in 2019, Consultant Radiographer Helen Gregory is poised to fulfil a life-long ambition - by taking part in this year’s famous 26 mile race.

Georgia Galloway (left) Helen Gregory (bottom right) and Sarah Edwards (top right)

And not only will she be on the start line for the iconic event in April, but Helen has set herself a goal of running a half mararthon every month during 2024.

By the end of the year, Helen will have pounded the pavements and streets around the country to notch up an incredible 159 event miles plus many more during training.

Helen, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s only Macmillan Consultant Radiotherapy Radiographer – Palliative Oncology, says she has mixed emotions of fear and excitement at tackling the 26-mile route.

A member of her local Stamford Striders Running Club, Helen’s training includes regular all-weather runs and half marathons.

She said: “After completing a beginners’ running course in 2019, my love for running really grew during the pandemic and lockdown. For as long as I can remember I have wanted to run the London Marathon and after a number of failed attempts in the ballot, this year will be a dream come true.

“I have the support and encouragement of a great local running community, friends, family and colleagues, and am really looking forward to the whole atmosphere of the event as well as fulfilling a personal goal.”

Helen – who is based at Peterborough City Hospital - will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that offers care, support and advice to patients and their families not only across the UK, but locally.

Through her role at the Trust, Helen supports patients undergoing inpatient and outpatient palliative radiotherapy at PCH, who are experiencing symptoms due to secondary or metastatic cancer.

She is hoping to cross the London Marathon finish line in a time of 5.5 hours, and currently has a fundraising target of £2,500. If you would like to support Helen, please visit www.justgiving.com/HelenG50

Runner Georgia is Scouting for support

Joining the Helen – and the thousands of other runners on the starting line will be Georgia Galloway.

No stranger to competitive and social running, Georgia, who is based at the Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) at Peterborough City Hospital, will be fulfilling a long-term ambition when she takes part in this year’s London Marathon.

A third-year internal medicine trainee at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, Georgia has been braving cold temperatures, wet and windy conditions to ‘be prepared’ for the event.

Georgia from Bourne is well-known in the area for her voluntary work with the local scouts, and her passion for the scouting movement – which began as a teenager.

As Assistant Chief Commissioner for England, Georgia will be missing a key date in the scouting calendar – the annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle – as it falls on the same day as the London Marathon.

However, along with her friend and fellow scouting volunteer Carolyn Greig, Georgia will be doing her best to raise as funds for Deafblind UK.

Aiming for a target of £4,000, they will be supporting the excellent work of the charity where Carolyn currently works.

Georgia said: “I love running, I do it to relax and de-stress and I have wanted to run the London Marathon since my university days.

“I have tried for many years to get a place through the ballot and then the opportunity arose for me to run with Carolyn for the charity.”

She added: “Training is going well and despite the clash of dates with the Windsor Castle event, I am absolutely thrilled to be able to take part in something which has been an ambition of mine for so long while raising funds for a great cause.”

If you would like to support Georgia, please visit her fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/georgia-and-carolyn

Healthcare assistant Sarah goes from couch to marathon in less than a year

Healthcare assistant Sarah Edwards has set her sights on completing the marathon after embarking on a couch to 2.5km programme last June.

With no previous running experience, and a desire to share her husband’s hobby, Sarah completed her first event in October.

She said: “My husband has run the whole time I’ve known him and over the years I’ve tried as I’ve loved the idea of running or being able to run with him, but in reality it’s hard and I’ve given up before I could even get to run a mile.

“I decided I needed a challenge - something that meant I couldn’t give up and the London Marathon is something I always had on my ‘before I’m 40 list’ so after watching my brother-in-law last year I signed up.”

And while she continues to build up her training by increasing distances, Sarah says she is determined to cross the finish line one way or another!

“Training is hard - I took for granted how hard running is mentally and physically, the longer distances mean I’m also having to find time in the week and some runs are over two hours so it’s getting harder,” she said.

“I am a slow runner, and I will be happy to just finish, whether I run, walk or get carried across the finish line - doesn't matter to me,” said Sarah, who is based at Peterborough City Hospital.

“This is going to be a mega challenge for me and will take a lot of training, determination, ankle supports, deep heat and Vaseline, but is something I have wanted to do for a long time and after being reminded that you never know what's around the corner, why put it off any longer.”

Sarah has worked for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust since 2017, mostly in Paediatrics but also in the Oncology and Breast Units and will be on the start line on April 21.

Sarah added: “After being inspired by some amazing close family friends, I am proud to be fundraising for Revitalise, a national charity of 60 years and the leading UK provider of breaks and holidays for disabled people. They create lasting experiences and campaign for equal access to breaks and holidays.

“It's easy to take for granted that we can go on a family holiday, go to the beach, have a 'break away' take the children on day trips, take out grandparents to a show, but for some these things are impossible.”