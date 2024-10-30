Peterborough City Hospital remembers fallen heroes with knitted display

Peterborough City Hospital has unveiled a new Remembrance Day display as part of its continued efforts to remember the nation’s fallen heroes.

The display, which is an intricate post box topper located in the hospital’s main atrium, is the latest in a series of tributes commissioned to mark Remembrance and the launch of the Poppy Appeal.

The colourful design incorporates a wreath of poppies on a bed of greenery which sits atop of one of the hospital’s post boxes. This is augmented by a beautiful poppy cascade which runs down one side of the post box to the floor.

Some of the members of the Knit and Natter Group with the Remembrance Day post box topper at Peterborough City Hospital.

The tribute was designed and created by volunteers and staff members of the popular Knit and Natter Group, which also includes Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

The group of 12 members spent around six weeks working on the eye-catching topper.

In addition, the group has also been busy knitting over 400 red poppies which, with permission from the Royal British Legion, will be sold on Tuesday November 5 in the hospital’s main atrium.

The latest post box topper replaces the group’s previous knitted triumph, a striking Macmillan Coffee Morning topper which wowed onlookers last month.

The colourful tribute is displayed within Peterborough City Hospital's main atrium.

Earlier this year, the group delighted patients and visitors alike with toppers themed around the Paris 2024 Olympics and the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has announced it will be staging a number of Remembrance Day services at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals on Monday 11 November in order to enable staff, patients and visitors to pay their respects.