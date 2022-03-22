Peterborough hospital donates baby pod to fellow medics in Kyiv

Peterborough City Hospital has donated a baby pod, along with several other items to Ukraine.

The hospital has donated the baby pod alongside a number of other items including crutches, nappies, hats, cardigans, blankets to support hospital workers in Kyiv trying to continue working in almost an impossible situation.

Staff at the hospital have been holding collections to obtain the items and these will now be sent out to Ukraine.

The baby pod has been handed over to Damian Wawrzyniak, who has teamed up with Ukraine Lifeline to coordinate aid efforts in the city.

Items doanted by Peterborough City Hospital.

He is sending a lorry a day, loaded with donations for Ukraine, which are then driven to the Polish border, from his House of Feasts restaurant in Eye Green.

Damian has already driven to Poland once to deliver supplies and has pledged to deliver the baby pod to a hospital in Kiev himself.

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said:

“Staff in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit donated a disused baby pod which was filled with nappies, hats, cardigans, blankets and other items to help support the

ongoing situation in Ukraine.

“There have been many collections via individual staff members that have then gone to central points to be sorted and sent on to the Ukrainian border. It’s been wonderful to see the generosity shown by our staff and community.”