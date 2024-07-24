Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prominent city fundraiser and his team of volunteers eager to ‘make children happy and do some good’

A well-known Peterborough charity supporter has announced his latest joy-spreading project - and it’s incredible.

Community hero Atiq Rehman described the Unspoken Hospital Toy Drop 24 project – scheduled for August 15 – as an opportunity to “make children happy and do some good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accompanied by a thirty strong team of volunteers and backed by logistical support donated by local businesses, Atiq aims to deliver toys to children’s wards at around 100 hospitals across the country within 24 hours.

Alaina Goddon (10) and sister Ava (6) with Atiq Rehman (centre; kneeling) and the team of volunteers organising a country-wide hospital toy drop.

“This is so special,” he explained: “Everybody’s child ends up in hospital somewhere across the line.”

Speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph, an ever-enthusiastic Atiq suggested we are all guilty of taking our NHS for granted:

“Something happens and they accommodate you,” he said: “They do such a fantastic job, all over the country.”

“This is our chance to spread the love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Unspoken Hospital Toy Drop 24 project is the brainchild of well-known charity supporter, Atiq Rehman.

A founder of both the Children of Adam and Unspoken Word charity groups, Atiq is no stranger to taking on epic projects to help good causes.

In November 2022, the life-long Peterborough resident delivered Good Deeds 24, an incredible initiative which saw a coach load of volunteers travel from London to Peterborough, helping people and charitable causes along the way.

Even by his own impressive standards though, Unspoken Hospital Toy Drop 24 is a mammoth undertaking.

On August 15, three separate teams will leave Peterborough and fan out across the country. On their way back to Peterborough, the teams’ vans will stop at cities like Newcastle, London, Blackburn, Cambridge, Bedford and Manchester to drop off toys at every children’s ward they visit.

Peterborough hero Atiq Rehman is hoping the Unspoken Hospital Toy Drop 24 project will visit around 100 hospitals across the country.

“We’ll be hitting over a hundred hospitals - at least!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the logistical preparations for this ambitious project are ongoing, Atiq is clear about what the team needs most right now - donations:

“We need new toys,” he says, “but only new toys because hospitals won’t accept old ones.”

Drop-off points for donations have been established at the following places:

Maximum Nutrition, FC Peterborough, The Workout Hub, David Lloyd Leisure Centre, Definitions Gym, Mirror Image Studio, Numii Beauty Co and Dessert Junky.