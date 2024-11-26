Peterborough gym owner completes epic 12-hour continuous exercise challenge in support of care leavers this Christmas

By Ben Jones
Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 15:18 BST

The money raised will support the Peterborough Christmas dinner for care leavers.

A gym owner from Peterborough has completed an epic 12-hour challenge in support of charity.

Robert Hughes- who owns Able Fitness along with Daniel French- has spent Tuesday (November 26) taking part in continuous exercise on the ski-erg, rowing machine and the stair master.

The challenge is all in support of The Christmas Dinner Peterborough, a project that has been running for the last three years.

Robert Hughes taking on his mammoth challengeRobert Hughes taking on his mammoth challenge
The dinner is an event hosted on Christmas Day by volunteers for young care leavers who otherwise would be spending Christmas Day alone.

Robert worked from 6am to 6pm, changing machines each hour.

He said: “It’s been really tough, I’m feeling quite broken but lots of people and members of the gym have popped in and shown their support, which has made it easier.

"It is a great cause and I know one of our members here is giving up her Christmas to volunteer. We wanted to support people who don’t have a normal Christmas and to help them fed, create a community feel and give them a present from their wishlist. When you hear that just a simple bottle of aftershave is on the wishlist for some of these people, it really makes you think.

"I’m doing this as a challenge for myself to see what the body can do.”

Robert’s efforts have been on the Robert Hughes Fitness page and can be supported by making a donation via www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/helping-young-adults-celebrate-christmas.

