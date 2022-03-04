Peterborough gym cafe given Fairtrade recognition

L-R Beki Sellick, Andrew Lightowler, Tricelle Valentine, Ian Hardman and Fiona Syme

The Peterborough Fairtrade group was delighted to award one of its prestigious stickers to the café at Vivacity Premier Fitness in Hampton on Saturday.

The group was present at the gym as part of Fairtrade Fortnight as it aims to engage people around the future of our food and those who produce it.

Catering manager Fiona Syme said: “We’re proud we’ve made a small step into a bigger picture that’s good for farmers worldwide. Here at Vivacity we are working hard with Aragon and all our partners to make a greener, fairer Peterborough. Watch out for the new kiosk opening at the Lido in April - another Fairtrade outlet of course.”

Fairtrade aims to promote fairer trading conditions and empower farmers and workers to combat poverty, with Fairtrade Fortnight (February 21 - March 6) an opportunity for individuals, communities and businesses around the country to stand with farmers in low-income countries who are affected daily by climate change.

Fairtrade Peterborough was formed in 2011 and was responsible for Peterborough being recognised as a Fairtrade City in August 2019.

More information on Fairtrade Peterborough can be found at: https://fairtradepeterborough.wordpress.com/.

To find out where you can buy Fairtrade in Peterborough, visit: https://fairtradepeterborough.wordpress.com/stockists/.