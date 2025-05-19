Peterborough Greyhound Stadium demolition now complete

It is officially the end on an era in Peterborough as the demolition of the city’s greyhound stadium is now complete.

The iconic building had stood in Fengate since first opening and 1931 and hosted greyhound racing right from the 1930s through until May 19, 2020 when the pandemic forced its closure.

A year later the building was sold to Fengate Land Holdings, which has gained planning permission for a jobs-creating industrial hub.

The stadium has been closed to the public ever since and has now been completely levelled ahead of the new development.

The first phase of the development is the construction of nine commercial units, each of 99 square metres of floor space, and which will be built to the north of the 3.85 hectares site.

Outline permission has also been granted for up to 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres to the south of the stadium site with car parking and associated works.

It is estimated the development will create up to 65 on-site construction jobs as well as the 260 jobs when the project is completed.

A spokesperson for the applicant has previously said: “The proposals seek to deliver employment development that will provide several economic benefits.

"Job opportunities will be provided for residents of Peterborough, in addition to a significant financial contribution being made to the council by way of business rates.”

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium The stadium just before the announcement of its closure.

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium The entrance to the former restaurant.