Peterborough GP group reveala over 40 hours of lost patient time in a month due to non-attendance of appointments

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 00:23 BST
Jenner Healthcare has revealed that it lost over 40 clinical hours in a month due to no shows.

Jenner Healthcare- which manages the Eye, Thorney and Whittlesey GP surgeries- said that in total 42 hours were lost to patients not attending appointments and not cancelling in May.

Most Popular

The statistics only include face-to-face appointments and not telephone calls that were also missed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The total lost time across both Eye and Thorney was 18 hours and 50 minutes with a further 23 hours and ten minutes lost in Whittlesey alone.

Eye Medical Centre.placeholder image
Eye Medical Centre.

Jenner Healthcare said: “If you need to cancel your appointment you can call the surgery and select option 4 where you can leave a message and a member of the team will cancel your appointment, alternatively you can contact us via our website www.jennerhealthcare.co.uk selecting "Contact us Online."

Related topics:Whittlesey
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice