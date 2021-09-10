Peterborough goes orange to recognise Air Ambulance Week

The special event was held yesterday, on 999 day and during Air Ambulance Week.

The Magpas Air Ambulance advanced medical team, made up senior doctors and critical care paramedics, are available to treat the most seriously ill and injured people in your community 24/7. On average, they respond to around 25 lifesaving missions a week across the East of England, forming an important part of the emergency services in the region and supporting the NHS. However, this year as lockdown eased and following a summer of staycations, the charity has seen this number rise on multiple occasions; their busiest week of the year so far seeing their medical team respond to 37 emergency calls in just 7 days.

Each activation costs £3,798 on average and with the vital service relying on generous public donations to continue saving lives, the nationwide message of Air Ambulance Week that ‘every second counts and every penny matters’ couldn’t ring more true.

The town hall was bathed in orange light

Lucy Chapman, Magpas Air Ambulance’s Director of Fundraising said, “Being based so close to Peterborough, our clinicians regularly attend incidents in the area. Magpas Air Ambulance can only continue to save lives with the support from the communities we serve, so it’s amazing to see this local landmark in our very recognisable charity colour!

“Although we’re coming to the end of Air Ambulance Week now, there’s still time to show your support and help us continue to save lives in your community. From hosting a Mega Magpas Quiz or one of our Cuppa and Cake events, to simply donating to our virtual donation bucket – every penny really will help make a vital difference.”