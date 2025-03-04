House will be re-opened when repair works have been completed

A mould infested home in Peterborough had to be closed by the city council after a family suffered breathing difficulties while living there.

The council issued a Prohibition Order under sections 20 and 21 of the Housing Act 2004 after visiting the home in Gladstone Street, where the tenant was living with two young children.

This order prohibited the use of the property for all purposes until repair works are completed and all hazards rectified.

One of the rooms in the home, which led the tenants to have health issues

The tenant said: “The situation was horrible, basically because the property was not properly insulated. This meant several walls were damp and covered in mould including in my children’s bedroom. We all experienced breathing difficulties, and the damp was also affecting food in our cupboards meaning we often became sick.”

Whilst the repair work was carried out, officers helped to move the tenant and her family into temporary accommodation.

The woman said: “Thankfully the council took our concerns seriously and once they visited the property they took action to get us into a new place. I am so much happier now I can’t really put it into words, nobody should ever have to live like we used to.

“My advice to tenants having similar problems is to look into what help is available. The council have helped us and there is plenty of support available to tenants, you don’t have to suffer in silence.”

The property inspection was carried out after the council was alerted of the issues by the delivery partner for its Selective Licensing scheme, Home Safe, which led to a joint visit with housing standards warranted enforcement officers.

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: "We recognise the vital importance of the private rented sector and the essential role that the vast majority of landlords play in providing safe, warm and healthy homes to residents.

"However, whenever we become aware of landlords who have breached their responsibilities we look to take appropriate action, such as in this case where a family's health was being put at risk. We are fully committed to helping tenants and providing them with advice and support, so would encourage any tenant experiencing housing problems to get in touch with us."

If you have any concerns about the safety, suitability and/or management of a rented property in the city, please contact (01733) 747474 or visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/housing/private-housing-advice

As part of the council’s work to help improve standards of private rental housing in Peterborough, it launched a Selective Licensing scheme in conjunction with our direct delivery partner Home Safe last year. The initiative requires landlords in designated areas of the city to apply for a five-year licence to ensure their properties meet the required safety and living standards.

The council is continuing to remind landlords in the designated Selective Licensing areas who have still not applied for licences of the urgent need to do so. Landlords with unlicensed rented properties can face a financial penalty notice of up to £30,000 or an unlimited fine from the court and could also be ordered to repay up to 12 months' rent.