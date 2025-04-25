Peterborough girl Ada (11) vows to donate her hair to charity that makes real hair wigs for poorly youngsters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 11-year-old Peterborough girl has volunteered to donate much of her long hair to a charity that creates real hair wigs for poorly children

Ada Asplin has vowed to have 12 inches of her hair cut off and given to the Little Princess Trust, which creates the wigs for children with cancer.

She has also pledged to raise £1,000 for the charity, which is enough money to fund a new wig or support the Trust's important cancer drug testing.

The youngster has teamed up with celebrity hairdresser Daniel Granger, a Schwarzkopf ambassador and renowned for his appearances on TV’s E4’s Body Fixers, and will be the focal point of a special assembly at Folksworth Primary School on May 19 at 2:30pm when she will have her hair cut in front of the school’s pupils and staff.

In addition, she has also organized a Funky Hair Friday at school, encouraging classmates to sport wild and wacky hairstyles to help raise funds and awareness.

Ada, who is supported by her mum and dad, Rhiannon and Dale, a director of Peterborough-based construction firm Princebuild, said: “Right now, my hair is really long, right down to my waist and I have decided I am going to a sponsored haircut and cut 12 inches off to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

"I will have my hair cut in front of the whole school.

"I am nervous about it but excited at the same time, because I know it is going to a good cause.

She added: “We have planned a special assembly at my school to fundraise and talk about wigs and what the charity does.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as Alopecia.

Ada said: “In addition to donating my hair I would also like to raise £1,000.

"£700 pays for the making of a real hair wig for a child and £1,000 can help buy new drugs for research.

"I would be so proud if I could donate my hair and raise enough money to make a wig with it too.”

Ada has set up a JustGiving page where well wishers can donate to her cause. Visit the website here.