Peterborough 'Gentlemen's Club' Angels applies for 'renewal of Sex Establishment Licence'

A ‘gentlemen’s club’ in Peterborough has applied to renew its licence to remain a ‘Sexual Entertainment Venue.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angels, located in Brook Street, Peterborough, has made an application for renewal of Sex Establishment Licence made under the Local Government Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1982, Part II, Schedule 3.

The act covers premises that provide ‘entertainment’ including: Lap dancing, Pole dancing, Table dancing, Strip shows, Peep shows and Live sex shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angels has been operating in Peterborough since 2005. In 2019 it was forced to pause lap dancing taking place on the premises after bosses missed the deadline to renew its Sexual Entertainment Venue licence due to “an oversight”.

Angels in Peterborough

Any person wishing to oppose the application should write to: Licensing, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough PE2 8TY by no later than 3rd October 2025. Letters in support should also be sent to the Licensing Department by that date. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000.

Need to pub