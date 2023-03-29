News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough fundraising group reaches £13,000 milestone for Guide Dogs

It costs around £55,000 to breed, train and support a guide dog throughout their life

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:08 BST

Fundraising volunteers in Peterborough have raised £13,000 to fund a guide dog into a partnership with someone with sight loss.

Thanks to volunteers, who are part of the Guide Dogs Peterborough fundraising group, guide dog Sue is now fully funded to support someone with sight loss for her working dog career.

Guide Dogs continues to support the dogs during their time working as a guide.

Guide Dog, Sue, has been trained through generous fundraising.
The £13,000 figure covers the cost of food, vets’ bills and ongoing training after the dog is partnered with someone with sight loss.

The Peterborough fundraising group of volunteers raised the sum through donations, talks and collection boxes.

Mandy Loveder, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs in Peterborough, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum, which will make a real difference for the people we support.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“We are currently looking for more fundraising volunteers in the Peterborough area and I would urge anyone interested to call me to have a chat about how you can help the Peterborough Group to continue to raise the funds we need.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.”

The charity is looking for more volunteers to help in a number of roles, from fundraising to helping raise puppies.

To find out about volunteering for Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk or to volunteer call 0800 781 1444.

