Peterborough fundraisers urge residents to sign up for Cancer Research Relay for Life

Last year the chairty was forced to cancel mass participation events to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak. This included the Relay For Life event in Peterborough last September.

COVID-19 has caused a devastating loss of research funding. Cancer Research UK is predicting a staggering £300 million drop in income over the next three years which could put future medical breakthroughs.

Del Singh, volunteer for Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in Peterborough, said: “Relay For Life has in the past been a great way to spend time with your family, friends and colleagues while raising money for a truly worthwhile cause. “We were disappointed the inaugural Relay for Life Peterborough event in 2020 had to be postponed because of the pandemic. The organising committee were therefore more determined than ever to hold an event in 2021. Mindful that COVID-19 is still out in the world, we have decided to change the Peterborough edition of the Relay for Life from the usual full 24hr event to a mini 5hr event on Sunday 10th October 2021 from 12pm to 5pm at Ferry Meadows (Nene Park) in Peterborough.

Organisers of the Peterborough Relay for Life with Deljit Singh - Sharon Clapham, Sarah Sindall, Lisa McLoughlin, Tracey Yearwood and Jason Yearwood. pictured at the race venue at Ferry Meadows. EMN-210529-155120009

“The day itself will comprise an open air event that will allow fundraising teams to run/walk a track as part of a relay activity throughout the day. In addition to this as a fun day out there will be lots of stalls, stands and less energetic activities for all the family. The event will start with an initial lap of the track taken by Survivors of Cancer and we would love to see more Survivors of Cancer registering to take part.

“The usual evening Candle of Hope event will now be something people can do back at home in the evening after collecting candles at the event. The event in October will effectively be the culmination of fundraising for Cancer Research UK by teams in the preceding weeks and months. Looking forward to announcing a grand total of all monies raised, organisers are asking for people to put together teams, be they family, friends, work colleagues or a mix, and to raise money to fund vital cancer research. Its free to register a team at the Peterborough Relay for Life website - https://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR?fr_id=1995&pg=entry

Del added: “One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. Fundraising for Relay For Life is about being part of a community united in the belief that it can make a difference. Cancer Research UK needs everyone in Peterborough to act right now.

“COVID-19 has made the fight against cancer even harder, but we are determined that we will never stop finding new ways to support Relay For Life. The Peterborough Committee is looking forward our 2021 event with renewed energy and we are asking the public to get behind us by fundraising in imaginative ways.”