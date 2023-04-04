The fundraising team at Spencer's

A group of Peterborough fundraisers are going the extra mile to raise vital funds for charity – by taking on a London to Paris challenge.

The team at Spencer’s Hair Salon in Lincoln Road, along with a number of other fundraisers, are walking, running, cycling and skipping 300 miles – roughly the distance between the two cities.

Money raised will go to three charities – Circles Network who assist disabled and disadvantaged people in their home and local community; Say Hello, who give day care provision providing sensory facilities, arts and crafts and links to local dance, drama and leisure facilities for Home from Home; and Caverstede Nursery, who support children who need extra support with speech to children who have complex and profound needs.

The money is being raised in honour of Spencer, salon owner Liza Raby’s 25 year old son.

Spencer has a diagnosis of UPF3B syndrome which presents as severe learning difficulties and many medical problems, and lives in residential care at Home From Home in Lincoln.

Over the past 15 years, the team have raised more than £100,000 with a number of events, including spectacular annual balls in Spencer’s name.

The fundraisers have already received sponsorship of £600 from Hings Group for their London to Paris challenge..

A number of other fundraising events are also taking place in the coming weeks, with a cake sale at Fishtastic in Orton on 15 April, and a cake sale at Spencer's and LH Hair Design in Bourne on 17 June.