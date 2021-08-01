Peterborough fundraiser’s Afternoon Tea a ‘grand’ affair for breast cancer charity

Fundraiser Cetti Long  who has raised over £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now

A large selection of cakes – including pink ribbon cupcakes - were among the many treats served by Cetti Long at a recent Afternoon Tea in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

In addition to the cakes; a raffle, tombola, guess the name of the bear and sale of handmade light-up bottles helped to raise the dough; with £1,025 donated to the charity which supports anyone affected by breast cancer.

This was the second Afternoon Tea organised and hosted by PR manager Cetti in the garden of her Stanground home, with family, friends and neighbours invited to attend. The amount raised was almost double that of last year – with many local businesses donating prizes to boost coffers.

Cetti – who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 – said: “The event was a great success and I have been overwhelmed by the support and the incredible amount raised. Breast Cancer Now is a marvellous charity, and one which I have personally used over many months of facing gruelling treatment and uncertainty.

“My huge thanks to everyone who supported my Afternoon Tea.”