Peterborough fundraiser’s 150th charity match celebration raises more than £1800

Marco Sementa with his teams celebrating his 150th charity football match.

On Sunday (May 30), Marco Sementa, founder of Team Sementa, hosted his 150th charity football match.

Big-hearted Marco first started organising charity games in 2015 in memory of his mum Shayne, who passed away in 2012.

The games are open to people of all ages and abilities and cumulatively have now raised over £43,000 for a range of great causes such as: Cancer Research UK, East Anglian Children’s Hospice, Teenage Cancer Trust, Anna’s Hope and many more.

Sunday was his 150th match and to mark this a celebration event was held at Yaxley FC, with a further four matches played over the course of five hours.

Squads were put together for each match, that lasted an hour each, with Marco appearing in all five of them.

Each player donated £10 to play and with further donations still to be counted, the total currently stands at just over £1800 raised.

The charities that will benefit from the event are Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.