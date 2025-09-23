Peterborough fundraiser nominated for Pride of Britain Award after raising over £80,000 for hospital oncology award

A fundraiser from Peterborough has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award after raising over £84,000 for the city hospital’s Oncology Ward.

In 2011, Lesley Kalina was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and after surviving her fight, decided that she wanted to give back to those that had given her so much support.

It all started with a gift of a personalised mug for her hematologist as well as a £200 donation for the ward raised at her work via a bake sale and things have only snowballed since.

Since then, Lesley has helped to fundraise and purchase countless improvements for the ward, including: reclining chairs, drip stands, drug trolleys, fridges, microwaves and more. One of Lesley’s biggest achievements has been to completely renovate the relatives room on the ward.

Lesley Kalina (middle) with her daughter Jodie and granddaughter Anya Rose.

She also puts together care packages filled with comforting items for patients undergoing treatment.

Funds have been raised through a variety of events including curry nights, selling crafts, raffles, a lottery and her own crochet creations and some very generous donations from patients on the ward.

Lesley has named her charity M.A.D (Make and Donate).

She said: “M.A.D is a grassroots, community-driven charity — small in scale but big in heart. Its mission is to support cancer patients and their families while also giving hospital staff the tools they need to provide care in a more comfortable environment.

“I believe in acts of kindness and that nobody should be alone. I do things for patients, families and nurses to make their lives more comfortable. I like making the care packages for patients as it can help take their mind off why they are there, even for only five minutes.

“The relatives room is a lovely distraction, it is done in an Alice in Wonderland style.

“I have been so lucky too to have been left money by people who have passed away which has helped my efforts immensely.”

Nurse Jo Cliffe, who is a Senior Healthcare Assistant at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “Lesley is the most selfless person I have ever met.

"She does everything for everyone else. The relatives room makes a massive difference and lifts the whole ward.”

To find out more about the work of M.A.D visit www.facebook.com/makeanddonate.