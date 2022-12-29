An entrepreneur behind an online video game swapping platform has presented hundreds of pounds worth of gifts to a children’s hospital.

Daryl Williams, of Ramsey, the founder of Game Swap Shop UK, has gifted more than £1,500 of new Nintendo Switches, games and accessories to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

It comes after Daryl finished his third annual Christmas fundraiser for the children's hospital.

Daryl Williams presents his donation of more than £1,500 of new Nintendo Switches plus games and accessories to the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

He said that over the last three years, the appeal has raised more than £7,500 for the hospital.

Daryl travelled down to the hospital so he could present the gifts in person.

He said: “The staff seemed overwhelmed by the donation.

"They do get lots of donations every year but they are mainly for individual children.

"But this was specifically for their playroom, and was a new, local multiplayer focused OLED Nintendo Switch up, two Switch Lites, accessories and 15 plus First-Party Nintendo Games.

He added: "I mentioned I would try to get PlayStation 5 for next year and they said that would be amazing and that the children would really appreciate it.”

The presentation caps a successful year for Daryl who won gold awards at the SME Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2022 for Best Customer Service and Community Business of the Year.

Daryl reckons Game Swap Shop UK has saved gamers about £1.3 million. His web app allows members to find others who want to swap video games with the swaps carried out between themselves.

