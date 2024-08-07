FC Peterborough has raised over £3000 in support of the people of Gaza by climbing Mount Snowden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of 28 coaches and volunteers from the community club climbed to the peak of the Welsh mountain on Sunday (August 4).

The climb was organised in conjunction with charity Unite 4 Humanity which has been running a Gaza appeal to provide life-saving food area to the area.

Unite 4 Humanity has been on the ground in Gaza since 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FC Peterborough contingent that climbed Mount Snowden.

FC Peterborough is a community club which proudly represents over 20 nationalities with its 250+ players from its 13 junior and adult teams. The club’s men’s first team currently plays in the Eastern Counties League Division One North and are based at Chestnut Avenue in Dogsthorpe.

In total, their efforts raised almost £3,400.

“Unite 4 Humanity has been on the ground in Gaza since 2014.

We are teaming up with FC Peterborough to provide lifesaving food aid to the beautiful people of Gaza. We need your support. Your donation will make a difference.”