Peterborough football club raise over £3000 in support of Gaza with Mount Snowden climb
A group of 28 coaches and volunteers from the community club climbed to the peak of the Welsh mountain on Sunday (August 4).
The climb was organised in conjunction with charity Unite 4 Humanity which has been running a Gaza appeal to provide life-saving food area to the area.
Unite 4 Humanity has been on the ground in Gaza since 2014.
FC Peterborough is a community club which proudly represents over 20 nationalities with its 250+ players from its 13 junior and adult teams. The club’s men’s first team currently plays in the Eastern Counties League Division One North and are based at Chestnut Avenue in Dogsthorpe.
In total, their efforts raised almost £3,400.
Donations can still be made via the club’s Just Giving page, which states: “Two million Palestinians are being starved. Every 10 minutes a child is dying.
We are teaming up with FC Peterborough to provide lifesaving food aid to the beautiful people of Gaza. We need your support. Your donation will make a difference.”