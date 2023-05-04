Peterborough florist working 'all night' to create giant king's head and Royal carriage for Coronation

A peterborough-based florist and her team of helpers is creating a dazzling floral display in the city centre to mark the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Edita Rimkute has already arranged a Royal carriage at St John’s Church, and is in the process of adding a striking 3D silhouette of the monarch’s head.

The 48-year-old, who is originally from Lithuania, told the Peterborough Telegraph she found the idea of creating “one massively big display” to be “so exciting.”

Edita Rimkute's striking Royal stagecoach display has been made with red, white and blue hydrangeas, and crowned with symbolic sugarbushes (protea).

“The carriage will be inside of the church,” she explained, “and the other arrangements will be outside.”

A professional florist for thirty years, Edita runs her Floravita family-run floristry business with her husband Vitalijus.

She acknowledged that an undertaking of this kind is a “really massive job to do.”

“I have been working all night preparing everything,” she admitted.

Edita and husband Vitalijus will work 'all night' to ensure their Royal display at St John's Church will be ready for the Coronation.

A Peterborough resident for nearly 20 years, Edita is no stranger to taking on ambitious floral projects. Indeed, the talented lady has competed in numerous top flight European floristry competitions over the years.

She has even represented her native Lithuania at a highly-regarded European championships of floristry which she described as “Eurovision for florists.”

“I came second,” she said proudly, “in 1998.”

Edita revealed that, because she is working with fresh flowers, timing will be key to the project’s success:

“I have to leave everything to the last minute,” she confides. “Today (May 4) will be setting up and tomorrow (May 5) will be adding bits and bobs.”

The Dogsthorpe resident encouraged anyone who would like to see the display to come and view it over the next few days

“It’s not going to last long,” she said, “because the flowers will be outside.”

“Usually flowers last around a week but – because of the weather: sun effect and wind effect – they will stay probably only for the weekend.”

Though the display and its impact will be relatively short-lived , Edita said the reaction she receives from admirers of her work always makes the effort feel worthwhile

“It’s really hard work but, finally, when you get that [reaction] - I am always over the moon.”

”It’s very powerful for us: people happy, taking photos - it’s a really nice feeling.”