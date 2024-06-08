Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket giant shows gratitude to Stanground crew who sprang into action to save its warehouse earlier this year

Representatives from Lidl recently visited Stanground Fire Station to donate a cheque of £999 to The Fire Fighters Charity.

The donation was presented as a mark of gratitude for the way Stanground crews dealt with a large fire at Lidl’s Peterborough Distribution Centre earlier this year.

Blue Watch – the first crew to arrive at the fire on February 23 – was on hand to accept the donation.

Representatives from Lidl present a £999 cheque to Blue Watch Stanground and Station Commander Jason Fox.

“This is a really generous donation from Lidl,”said Station Commander Jason Fox, “and we thank the team for their support for the charity.”

The fire at the Distribution Centre on Waterworth Road was so large that, as the Peterborough Telegraph reported, “smoke could be seen for miles around.”

Blue Watch joined a total of 11 fire engines and around 40 firefighters, as well as a water carrier and an aerial appliance, in tackling the blaze.

Commander Fox, who was an officer at the scene that day, remembers the afternoon well:

The fire at Lidl's Peterborough Distribution Centre on February 23, 2024 was large enough that “smoke could be seen for miles around.”

“The incident was a challenging one for our crews,” he acknowledged, “but their quick actions and hard work limited the damage to the building and allowed Lidl to be operational again the same day.”

Along with other crews and colleagues from across the county, Blue Watch worked quickly to contain and ultimately extinguish the fire.

Speaking on behalf of Lidl GB, Regional Director Jasper Parsons, said he and his team were “incredibly grateful for the quick actions of the firefighters” who helped put out the fire at their warehouse.

“This donation is a small token of our appreciation for everyone’s hard work and attentiveness,” he said, adding: “We are truly thankful for the invaluable service that the crews across the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service deliver every day.”

The Fire Fighters Charity provides vital support to firefighters and their families at both a regional and national level.

Charlotte Smith, a community fundraiser for The Fire Fighters Charity, said: “Donations like this go such a long way towards helping us continue offering vital health and wellbeing support to our fire services community.”