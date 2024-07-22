Peterborough firefighters raise over £2000 with annual charity car wash

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
A large amount of money was raised for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters in Peterborough have held their annual car wash.

Officers from Stanground Fire Station washed cars belonging to members of the public between 9am and 3pm on Saturday (July 20) in support of The Fire Fighters Charity.

The charity supports serving and retired members of the UK's fire family to live healthier and happier.

The total raised was £2381.44.

Firefighter Jamie Bovington with his son Harry helping washing cars.

1. Stanground Fire Station annual charity car wash

Firefighter Jamie Bovington with his son Harry helping washing cars. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Firefighters wash cars for members of the public.

2. Stanground Fire Station annual charity car wash

Firefighters wash cars for members of the public. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Firefighters wash cars for members of the public.

3. Stanground Fire Station annual charity car wash

Firefighters wash cars for members of the public. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Firefighters wash cars for members of the public.

4. Stanground Fire Station annual charity car wash

Firefighters wash cars for members of the public. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice