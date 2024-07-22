Firefighters in Peterborough have held their annual car wash.
Officers from Stanground Fire Station washed cars belonging to members of the public between 9am and 3pm on Saturday (July 20) in support of The Fire Fighters Charity.
The charity supports serving and retired members of the UK's fire family to live healthier and happier.
The total raised was £2381.44.
Stanground Fire Station annual charity car wash
Firefighter Jamie Bovington with his son Harry helping washing cars. Photo: David Lowndes
Firefighters wash cars for members of the public.
Firefighters wash cars for members of the public.
Firefighters wash cars for members of the public.