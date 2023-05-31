A Peterborough farm is extending an invitation to people across our region to learn more about farming and food production.

Harvest Barn, in Farcet, will be opening its doors to the public on Sunday, June 11 as part of the National Open Farm Sunday event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The country-wide event sees farmers across Britain open their gates in order to offer the public a chance to discover first-hand where their food comes from and how it is produced.

Harvest Barn in Farcet will be opening its doors to the public on June 11 as part of the National Open Farm Sunday event.

In addition, it also affords people a rare opportunity to get up close and personal to farming practices, and gives farm­ers the chance to talk about British food and farming.

Harvest Barn will be pulling out all the stops to help ensure their open day is a big success.

The farm’s director, Lynn Briggs, said: “We’re so excited to open up our farm to people so they can come along and see how farming works and see how food is grown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm will be open from 10am to 4pm and entry will be free all day.

Organisers are promising a host of farm-themed games such as farm skittles (with a JCB) and wellie wanging, plus there will be opportunities to ‘guess the crop’, watch bee-keeping demonstrations, and take part in mock machinery auctions.

Elsewhere, visitors will get the chance to have all their questions answered by a real farmer at the ‘Ask a Farmer’ meets, and be able to get up close and personal with Harvest Barn’s farm machinery.

Opportunities to eat well will be on offer via a host of food trucks serving treats, while Harvest Barn’s first-ever Indoor Farmers Market will be showcasing the best of local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bar and barbecue grill will also be on hand to ensure visitors stay suitably satiated.

Younger visitors will be pleased to hear that Harvest Barn’s four-legged residents will be ready and raring to go in the meet-and-greet stakes.