Peterborough family welcome in new year with birth of twins
One Peterborough family welcomed in the new year in the best possible way with the birth of a set of twins.
Twins Charlie and Holly were the first new arrivals of 2022 at Peterborough City Hospital.
They were born at 3:01am and 3:03am and were two of the nine babies born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.
They were soon followed by Kairo Kerr, who was born at 4:41am.
Rowena Chilton, Deputy Head of Midwifery for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “Welcoming the first baby of the year is always special. Staff on the units decorate one of the cots and buy the baby an outfit, blanket and teddy for special occasions such as New Year. We send our congratulations to all of the families who had babies born on the January 1.”