Special open-air cinema is perfect addition to ‘Monsters of the Deep’ exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral

If you’re looking for something fin-tastic to do with the kids after visiting the Cathedral this month then be sure to keep Sunday August 18 free in your diary.

Peterborough Positive – the city’s Business Improvement District (BID) – has teamed up with Peterborough Cathedral to deliver 'Monster Sunday', a one-night-only big-screen movie treat.

“We're excited to be hosting our very first family film event in the heart of the city centre,” said Peterborough Positive’s chief operating officer, Pep Cipriano.

“By partnering with Peterborough Cathedral, we're creating a unique family experience that combines culture and entertainment.”

The idea is that families can immerse themselves in the Cathedral’s thrilling 'Monsters of the Sea' exhibition before settling in for a free, sea-themed monster flick.

“Monsters of the Sea has captivated visitors all summer,” Pep noted, “we're thrilled to extend the adventure into Cathedral Square.”

While the big-screen action is clearly the main event, it certainly isn’t the only thing that will be going on.

“In addition to the exhibition and our big screen film, the team at St John’s Church will be hosting a summer concert on St John’s Square from 2pm until 4pm,” Pep explained.

“There’ll be a DJ and live bands and bringing a picnic is encouraged.”

Free face-painting and a glitter bar will also be on hand so that little ones can really get into the sea monster spirit and add some extra sparkle to their special day.

Pep is confident families will enjoy a “perfect Sunday in the city centre” where parents and children alike can “enjoy the cathedral exhibition, listen to music while having a picnic and watch a film in Cathedral Square.”

The actual film – which will be screened from 4pm to 6.30pm – has not yet been decided.

Peterborough Positive are inviting families to get involved in the film choice by voting for their preferred sea monster film via social media.

For more information and to cast your vote for the film, visit www.peterboroughpositive.co.uk/events or follow Peterborough Positive on social media.