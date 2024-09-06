New appointment for self-made millionaire

​A leading wealth management consultancy has appointed a Peterborough entrepreneur to its top team.

Business mentor Mike Greene, who was the star of Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire programme in 2011, has been chosen to join the newly launched BEST Wealth Network

The network has been created by entrepreneur Alfie Best, the founder of Wyldecrest Parks, which is Europe's largest residential park home operator, and owner of a business empire valued at more than £1 billion.

Mr Greene, who is also author of Failure Breeds Success, said: “I'm thrilled to join Alfie Best and the BEST Wealth Network.

"My journey from building businesses to mentoring entrepreneurs has shown me the power of knowledge sharing and strategic guidance, and working with Alfie is in itself a motivation and inspiration that drives me to dream and hope to aspire to achieve even a fraction of his levels of success.

"I look forward to helping members of the network unlock their potential and achieve their business, life and wealth goals."

Alfie Best, founder of the BEST Wealth Network and whose life story features in the documentary ‘Gypsy Billionaire: A Great British Success Story’, said: “Mike Greene's track record of success and his commitment to nurturing talent make him the ideal business mentor for our network.

"His insights will complement our existing management team and be invaluable to our members as they navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship and wealth building."