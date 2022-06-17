Over £38,000 was raised for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival last weekend.

After a two year absence, 40 teams took to the water for the twenty-second annual Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival at Peterborough Rowing Club, Thorpe Meadows, on June 11.

The teams made a splash while helping to raise £38,612 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice – the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough.

Money raised makes sure staff can care for patients

Nilesh Patel, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “It was fantastic to be back at the festival this year.

“It wasn’t just the boat teams and sponsors who were the heroes of the day though, with a sea of Sue Ryder volunteers on hand to support us with everything from shaking buckets to setting up and running our tombola, selling lottery tickets, and not forgetting cheering the teams on to the finish line – thank you.

“All monies raised will go towards making sure that our hospice teams can continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives. Thank you again and we can’t wait to see you all back on the water next year.”

‘Preston’s Physio Green Dream Team’ came out on top as the 2022 Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival mixed crew champions and ‘Amazon Griffins’ claimed gold in the champions finale.

There were also prizes for the best dressed crew – won by British Sugar’s ‘Sugar Babes and Sugar Lumps’ – and for the team who managed to raise the most money for charity, which was awarded to ‘The PCML Paddlers’, who raised £4,005.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best photos from the day:

