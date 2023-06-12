Crowds brave heat to turn out and support one of the summer’s most popular annual fundraising events

Despite baking in temperatures close to 30 degrees, spectators and participants turned out in force to support this year’s Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday June 10.

More than 40 teams took part in the ever-popular event at Peterborough Rowing Lake.

The crews paddled their hearts out over the 200m course, doing their level best to keep time with the onboard drummers whose job it is to pound out a driving rhythm and encourage rowers to dig deep for elusive energy reserves.

The exciting races were watched by several thousand sun-scorched spectators, who were also treated to bankside entertainment as well as a wide range of food stalls and fun activities throughout the day.

While the Dragon Boat Festival is open to anyone and everyone, it is chiefly aimed at groups who are looking to take part in a great team building exercise.

The event also gives participants the chance to support and raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which provides expert, compassionate care to people reaching the end of their lives.

The Rowing Stones boat

Many of the spectators braving the heat wished they were on (or in) the water with the crews.

The crew of the capsized Rowing Stones boat went to extreme measures to cool down.

The action really heats up

