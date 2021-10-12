Peterborough director to showcase excellence at launch of manufacturing alliance

Sally Tipping, sales director at Photocentric.

A director of a leading Peterborough company is to be the keynote speaker at the launch of a new initiative to champion manufacturers.

Sally Tipping, sales director for 3D printing specialists Photocentric, in Oxney Road, will share the triple Queen’s Award winning company’s success story at the launch of the Smart Manufacturing Alliance.

She will outline how the firm pioneered 3D printing techniques, its leading products and its multi-million pound development plans.

The Smart Manufacturing Alliance has been created to transform the county’s manufacturing into a world-class sector cluster.

Its work will involve supporting businesses like Photocentric to bring new ideas to life, developing training brokerages to help manufacturers improve the skills of staff as well as tackling issues of productivity and performance gaps.

The Alliance is a joint venture between economic development company, Opportunity Peterborough, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

It has been tasked with building on manufacturing strengths in the region and aims to grow the sector’s regional GVA by £50 million over the next 10 years.

Delegates will also hear about plans for a £1.2 million European Regional Development Fund programme to support the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.