Among the major projects currently on the go are 315 new homes at Northminster, a new housing development on the site of The Solstice, the Fletton Folly development at Great Haddon, a new business park at Maskew Avenue and a variety of others.
Below is a selection of pictures showing the latest developments in the city's major projects.
1. Cross Keys development at London Road near Drake Avenue
88 homes at a brownfield site next to the Werrington Centre in Staniland Way are progressing well. All the homes will be offered for affordable rent, capped at Peterborough City Council’s Local Housing Level.
Photo: David Lowndes
2. The Great Haddon development at the A15 near Yaxley
Work has begun on the Fletton Folly development as part of the 5000 new homes to be delivered at Great Haddon near Yaxley at the A15. The development will provide 347 new homes.
Photo: David Lowndes
4. Laxton Square, city centre
Trees and benches have been removed from Laxton Square in the city centre, close to the passport office. The square is being redeveloped as part of the plans for the Northminster flats.
Photo: David Lowndes