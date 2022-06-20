Scaffolding is coming down at the Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays. The flagship hotel is expected to open next March.

Peterborough developments: Progress made with building projects across the city

There are a number of major buildings projects currently on the go in Peterborough. This is the latest progress on them.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 20th June 2022, 4:24 pm

Among the major projects currently on the go are 315 new homes at Northminster, a new housing development on the site of The Solstice, the Fletton Folly development at Great Haddon, a new business park at Maskew Avenue and a variety of others.

Below is a selection of pictures showing the latest developments in the city's major projects.

1. Cross Keys development at London Road near Drake Avenue

88 homes at a brownfield site next to the Werrington Centre in Staniland Way are progressing well. All the homes will be offered for affordable rent, capped at Peterborough City Council’s Local Housing Level.

Photo: David Lowndes

2. The Great Haddon development at the A15 near Yaxley

Work has begun on the Fletton Folly development as part of the 5000 new homes to be delivered at Great Haddon near Yaxley at the A15. The development will provide 347 new homes.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Laxton Square, city centre

Trees and benches have been removed from Laxton Square in the city centre, close to the passport office. The square is being redeveloped as part of the plans for the Northminster flats.

Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough
