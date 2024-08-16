Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New appointments to top team

​A property developer in Peterborough has announced two new appointments to its senior team.

Barnack Estates UK, based in Orton Southgate, has recruited to two new directors to its board to work alongside chairman Robert Facer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are Vanessa Pomeroy who joins as managing director and Jason Key, who has been appointed as construction director.

From left, Rob Facer, Vanessa Pomeroy, Jason Key at Peterborough's Barnack Estates

The company says the new directors bring a ‘wealth of experience’ to lead the business forward to take up their enhanced responsibilities after many years working at Barnack Estates.

Vanessa said: “Jason and I will provide the drive and opportunity to grow as a company, taking on bigger and more complex buildings, exploring investment when appropriate, building relationships with more and varied clients and delivering more of the SME estates that have proved so popular.”

Jason said: “We hold our own unique place in the market, have refined our delivery and are continuing to do so, keeping procedures straight forward, affording responsibility to the site teams and trusting our loyal workforce to improve profitability as a team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Facer said: “I am thrilled and delighted that Vanessa and Jason are appointed directors and can give renewed drive, vigour and leadership to take the business forward.”

He said the company has ambitious expansion plans within the region and is proud of its record in providing quality industrial estates that help to grow the local economy, create jobs and provide expansion opportunities for businesses.