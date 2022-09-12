William Palmer in action for England.

21-year-old William Palmer from Peterborough is on the cusp of achieving his footballing dream.

In May next year, South Korea will host the World Deaf Football Championships and Palmer hopes to be there but without sponsorship, that dream may never become a reality.

England deaf football receives funding and support but William needs personal financial backing to develop his game and maintain his place in the team.

William was born profoundly deaf in both ears and currently plays for the England Deaf men’s and under-21s football team, who train at St George’s Park and the Lilleshall National Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He first began playing football at Hampton Vale Primary’s after-school club and last year, was invited to a training camp at the FA’s St George’s Park as part of preparations before home qualifiers for the Deaflympics.

He says football has been his passion all his young life and playing at a World Cup would be a dream come true;

“A trip to South Korea would be my first ever competition with England, playing with teammates I've looked up to since the age of 11.”

“England deaf football has received a lot of support and funding to raise the standards and develop players to the max, including myself. However, to ensure I can remain in the squad and become the best player I can possibly be, I need to find sponsors.

“It is also a good way to represent myself through companies and businesses, showing them the importance of the deaf community, raising awareness, and showcasing the everyday life of a deaf person/footballer.”

William often represents the England team sponsors and promotes deaf football through England’s social media. He’s also recognised as a role model for younger deaf kids who play football and those that don’t.

After seeing a Facebook post recently, he decided to visit a child in Peterborough who was finding it incredibly difficult to come to terms with his first hearing aids. He spent time with the young boy, getting to know him and lifted his spirits with his own story of hope, emphasising that deafness should never be a barrier to anyone.