While most people these days would struggle to fix a wheel on their bike, Graham Hicks can do it in less time than it takes to boil a kettle.

And he can do it just by touch.

The most remarkable thing about Graham though is not that he is a gifted cycle mechanic, but that he is deaf-blind.

“I’m totally deaf and almost totally blind,” he says: “I can barely see anything at all.”

Speaking from his immaculately clean workshop in Bretton, 62-year-old Graham told the Peterborough Telegraph how his passion for repairing bikes developed at an early age:

“As a child I was always interested in fixing bikes,” he recalls: “my father encouraged me to do things like punctures.”

In time, Graham’s interest grew along with his expanding skill set. Before long, he was repairing road bikes and even motorbikes.

Graham Hicks and his long-time friend and deaf-blind assistant, Linda Hindmarch, on the four-seater Surrey bike which he built himself from scratch.

“I then did a course at vocational college where I learnt about bike maintenance,” he says.

Graham remembers that, while his extremely poor sight and hearing were a disadvantage as a child, his issues were slightly less pronounced then.

“I could see and hear better when I was young,” he says, “but it’s never been perfect.”

With a full accounts book of happy customers and rave reviews online, Graham’s 14-year-old business, Hix Cycles, is an evident success.

The talented artisan says “having happy customers” is still the thing he likes most about fixing bikes.

“I love to see those who have had a problem but who then go away happy because their bike has never worked so well.”

Though Graham is a dab hand in his workshop, his disabilities present significant challenges elsewhere in his life. At present he is aided by Linda Hindmarch, a deafblind assistant and long-time friend who helps him out at his home-based workshop a few days each week.

With Linda now retired though, Graham is looking to recruit a new assistant.

Despite having funding in place, finding someone to fill the role has proved difficult.

“Graham needs someone that is flexible and totally reliable who he can depend upon,” Linda explains.

Linda believes the role would suit “someone who enjoys trying different activities,” like riding bikes, cooking and going to pubs. “Graham loves going to a pub and enjoying a nice meal out,” she says.

Linda – who communicates with Graham using a simple finger-spelling technique – is keen to point out that, while prospective assistants should ideally be a “jack of all trades”, they do not need to know how to read braille.

Graham acknowledges that his disabilities make him feel like an “isolated person” at times.

“I can’t do the things I want, like go out cycling, or go to social clubs, ” he shares.

Linda is sure her replacement will enjoy Graham’s company as much as she does. “He’s a lovely, patient man,” she says; “and very easy going.”